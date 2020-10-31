Halloween Bash 2020

Southside Social 1818 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This year will be a little bit different but still just as fun! There’s only one place to be on Halloween night and that’s Southside Social!

  • 21+ after 9 pm.
  • Costume contest.
  • Spooky decorations.
  • Drink specials.

We will be strictly enforcing the mask mandate - meaning you must come into the building with a mask on and may only take it off once seated at a table or when actively eating or drinking.

We will be limiting the number of guests in the building so we encourage people to show up early.

