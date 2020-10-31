Halloween Bash 2020
This year will be a little bit different but still just as fun! There’s only one place to be on Halloween night and that’s Southside Social!
- 21+ after 9 pm.
- Costume contest.
- Spooky decorations.
- Drink specials.
We will be strictly enforcing the mask mandate - meaning you must come into the building with a mask on and may only take it off once seated at a table or when actively eating or drinking.
We will be limiting the number of guests in the building so we encourage people to show up early.