Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

It’s Halloween craft time!  In this beginning weaving class you will learn the basics of branch weaving. Use your finished creation as a mantel decoration or door hanger.  

Supplies provided:

Yarns in black and beige as well as a strong cotton yarn or twine for the warp.

Tapestry needle

Plastic spider

Please bring your own Y-shaped branch to use as your loom. Not into nature? Substitute a homemade loom made with cardboard with notches or an old picture frame without the inside.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-25 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours