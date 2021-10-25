Halloween Branch Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Halloween Branch Wewaving

It’s Halloween craft time! In this beginning weaving class you will learn the basics of branch weaving. Use your finished creation as a mantel decoration or door hanger.

Supplies provided:

Yarns in black and beige as well as a strong cotton yarn or twine for the warp.

Tapestry needle

Plastic spider

Please bring your own Y-shaped branch to use as your loom. Not into nature? Substitute a homemade loom made with cardboard with notches or an old picture frame without the inside.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.