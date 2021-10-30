Halloween Fest II

Alive Music Collective
Halloween Fest is an annual Halloween Party featuring some of the area's top musicians and artists.
Alive Music Collective is hosting its second annual Halloween Fest at the beautiful Bella Sera Venue in Wildwood, Georgia. Prepare for a spooky good time featuring breathtaking views, live music, an art market, costume contest, and a midnight dance party 🎃 BYOB 🍻
PERFORMANCES BY:
Justin & The Juicetones (6:30-7:00)
No Offense (7:15-7:45)
The Claw (8:00-8:45)
Subkonscious (9:00-9:45)
Good Grief (10:00-10:45)
Swayyvo (11:00-12:00)
ART VENDORS:
Absurd Shoppe
Ancient Soul Apparel
Alan Stamey II
Bri and Hanz
Vinny's Metalworking
DOORS: 6:00pm
MUSIC: 6:30pm
TICKETS: $10