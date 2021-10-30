Halloween Fest II

× Expand Alive Music Collective Halloween Fest is an annual Halloween Party featuring some of the area's top musicians and artists.

Alive Music Collective is hosting its second annual Halloween Fest at the beautiful Bella Sera Venue in Wildwood, Georgia. Prepare for a spooky good time featuring breathtaking views, live music, an art market, costume contest, and a midnight dance party 🎃 BYOB 🍻

PERFORMANCES BY:

Justin & The Juicetones (6:30-7:00)

No Offense (7:15-7:45)

The Claw (8:00-8:45)

Subkonscious (9:00-9:45)

Good Grief (10:00-10:45)

Swayyvo (11:00-12:00)

ART VENDORS:

Absurd Shoppe

Ancient Soul Apparel

Alan Stamey II

Bri and Hanz

Vinny's Metalworking

DOORS: 6:00pm

MUSIC: 6:30pm

TICKETS: $10