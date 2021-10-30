Halloween Fest II

to

Bella Sera Venue 525 Doyle Lane, Wildwood, Georgia 30757

Alive Music Collective is hosting its second annual Halloween Fest at the beautiful Bella Sera Venue in Wildwood, Georgia. Prepare for a spooky good time featuring breathtaking views, live music, an art market, costume contest, and a midnight dance party 🎃 BYOB 🍻

PERFORMANCES BY:

Justin & The Juicetones (6:30-7:00)

No Offense (7:15-7:45)

The Claw (8:00-8:45)

Subkonscious (9:00-9:45)

Good Grief (10:00-10:45)

Swayyvo (11:00-12:00)

ART VENDORS:

Absurd Shoppe

Ancient Soul Apparel

Alan Stamey II

Bri and Hanz

Vinny's Metalworking

DOORS: 6:00pm

MUSIC: 6:30pm

TICKETS: $10

Info

Bella Sera Venue 525 Doyle Lane, Wildwood, Georgia 30757
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Fest II - 2021-10-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Fest II - 2021-10-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Fest II - 2021-10-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Fest II - 2021-10-30 18:00:00 ical

What's Happening This Week

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 12, 2021

Wednesday

October 13, 2021

Thursday

October 14, 2021

Friday

October 15, 2021

Saturday

October 16, 2021

Sunday

October 17, 2021

Monday

October 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours