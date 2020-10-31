Halloween Fest

to

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Halloween Fest

Come feel the spooky vibes as Ziggy's hosts a Halloween Fest with ten performances from local artists!

Featuring:

  • Angelina Clare (5:00-5:30)
  • Thirstain Daniels (5:45-6:15)
  • The Howlers (6:30-7:00)
  • FieldHockey (7:15-7:45)
  • Chris Crunkk (8:00-8:30)
  • Midnight Promise (8:45-9:15)
  • Big Kahuna Burger (9:30-10:00)
  • Good Grief (10:15-11:00)
  • Nectar Collector (11:15-11:45)
  • Silver Tongued Devilz (12:00-1:00)

DRESS UP FOR THE COSTUME CONTEST! Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place! We hope to see you there

Info

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Fest - 2020-10-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Fest - 2020-10-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Fest - 2020-10-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Fest - 2020-10-31 17:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Wednesday

November 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours