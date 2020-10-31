Halloween Fest
Come feel the spooky vibes as Ziggy's hosts a Halloween Fest with ten performances from local artists!
Featuring:
- Angelina Clare (5:00-5:30)
- Thirstain Daniels (5:45-6:15)
- The Howlers (6:30-7:00)
- FieldHockey (7:15-7:45)
- Chris Crunkk (8:00-8:30)
- Midnight Promise (8:45-9:15)
- Big Kahuna Burger (9:30-10:00)
- Good Grief (10:15-11:00)
- Nectar Collector (11:15-11:45)
- Silver Tongued Devilz (12:00-1:00)
DRESS UP FOR THE COSTUME CONTEST! Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place! We hope to see you there