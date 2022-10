× Expand Easy Bistro & Bar Halloween Happy Hour at Easy Bistro & Bar

Easy Bistro & Bar will be hosting a “Halloween Happy Hour” all night on Monday, October 31. This happy hour will feature two cocktails, the “Black Magic Woman” and “The Dark Knight” with extended #BOGO oysters all night from all three coasts! The drinks will be on special all night for a special spooky price. We hope to see you there, cheers!