Halloween on the Hill

Join us for a fun evening of candy, costumes, games, and good friends! We know COVID-19 has changed the way we do almost everything, but we still wanted to find a way to have a safe and fun event for kids and families this fall!

We will have a life-size, walk-through Jonah and the whale , a most creative mask contest, walk up games, festive decorations, entertaining costumes, and of course, candy! (All of these will be following our church's guidelines for safety, including social distancing and masks required. We have come up with some creative ways of handing out candy at a distance ).

This event will be outdoors on Wednesday, October 28 from 6:00-7:30pm. Dress accordingly for fall weather and show us your best costume!