Halloween Spider Weaving

It’s Halloween craft time! In this beginning weaving class you will learn the basics of branch weaving. Use your finished creation as a mantel decoration or door hanger.

Supplies needed:

Yarns in black and beige as well as a strong cotton yarn or twine for the warp.

Tapestry needle

Y-shaped branch (which will serve as the loom!)

Plastic spider

Not into spiders and neutrals? Substitute fall colors for the black and beige.

Not into nature? Substitute a homemade loom made with cardboard with notches or an old picture frame without the inside.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/10/18/halloween-spider-weaving

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.