All Hallows' Eve Rockin' Night

This is how you rock into a Spooktacular weekend!

We are bringing some of best rock together on stage for Halloween weekend!

Join us for Eleusis, Subkonscious and Terminal Overdrive! Three of the best that Chattanooga has to offer!

Doors open at 8PM, show starts at 9PM. All shows are 21+

Costume contest with cash prizes and band merch. $10 entry with costume, $15 entry without costume.

Masks are encouraged, drinking necessary and good times mandatory!

Concerts & Live Music
