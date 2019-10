Come try our new Stout and American Brown Ale while dressed as your best Zombie!The Apocalypse will begin at 3:00 (Times are subject to slow Zombie changes)

6:00 - Matthew Paul Revere

7:00 - BONGSLOTH

8:00 - OneTimers

9:00 - Zombie Costume Contest/ Potluck

9:30 - Mixed Signals

10:30 - Wohglemut

Please bring donations for the bands, food to share and your best zombie impressions!