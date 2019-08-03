Hamilton County Schools is kicking off the 2019-20 school year with our second annual Back-to-School Bash! This event will build on the excitement leading up to the first day of school with fun, food, student performances, and tons of resources for families. We hope to see you there!
Hamilton County Schools' Back-to-School Bash
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Kids & Family
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & FamilyInsideOut Land
-
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyHomeschool Expo
-
Saturday
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-