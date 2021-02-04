Hamilton County Schools State of the System

Over the last year, Hamilton County Schools has encountered unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the obstacles, our teachers, leaders, and staff members - along with the support of families, the community, and the Hamilton County School Board - have continued to press forward to ensure our students stay on the path to future readiness.

Join Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, for his annual State of the System address as he discusses the district’s experiences over the last year, the challenges that still lie ahead, and how the district plans to continue to achieve success.

