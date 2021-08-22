Hand-Piecing a Naturally Dyed Quilt

Sunday, August 22, 2021

10 am -4 pm

Instructor: Aaron Sanders Head

all levels are welcome!

In this workshop, participants will explore the extensive worlds of indigo, hand-stitching, and quilt-making. In the first part of the workshop, participants will learn to dye natural material in a plant-derived indigo vat and learn basic shibori techniques for pattern making. Participants will then learn introductory hand piecing techniques for creating a mini log-cabin quilt, and hand-quilting and stitching techniques to add visual interest. We will then combine their dyed fabric with naturally dyed fabric provided by me to create a hand-dyed, hand-pieced wall-hanging.

Materials provided by instructor:

· cotton fabric for dyeing

· scraps of naturally dyed material for adding color

· indigo vats and all related materials

· quilting and sashiko thread, and assorted materials