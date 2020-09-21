Handbuilding Slabs with Carrie Anne Parks

Working with soft and stiff slabs, this class will serve as an introduction to using the slab roller, simple armatures, drape and slump molds, and patterns to create functional or sculptural ceramic forms.

Handbuilding slabs is a beginner-level class - No prior clay experience required! We welcome all beginners, or those looking for a refresher course in handbuilding.

What's included:

Four 3 hour instructional sessions

One bag of clay ($30 value)

Four studio sessions to use on your own time ($60 value)

Access to all studio supplies, materials and tools

SCCA must have at least 4 students to make a class. If 4 students are not enrolled, we will inform you at least two days before the start date. You may choose to receive a refund or studio credit. You can read more about our class cancellation policy on our website.

If you have to miss a class, we will give you a free session so you can practice and make up for it!

$220 per person

$176 for members (must sign up in-studio to get discount)

SCCA will be enforcing new safety and health studio policies that all students and instructors must follow. Policies include keeping a distance from other students, sanitizing your used tools and equipment, and wearing a mask the entire time you are in the studio space. If you don’t own a mask, one will be provided for you at the cost of $1 per mask. We are limiting class capacity to a maximum of 6 students in each class in order to enforce social distancing policies.