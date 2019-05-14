Handcrafted Happy Hour

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for Handcrafted Happy Hour

May 14, 4 – 7p.m. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company

1208 King Street - Located at North end of building

Street Parking is available. Free parking is available across the street at the Development Resource Center from 5pm onward.

Is your artwork fiber-based or informed by it? If you quilt, knit, crochet, weave, embroider, create macrame’, design clothing, do needlework, etc. – come on out. Makers of all skill levels are welcome!

Join us for a beverage and time to work on our projects alongside one another. Meet other artists working with various fiber-related mediums in the Chattanooga area.

If you’d like to sketch or design; that’s welcome, too.

This is an ongoing bi-monthly gathering co-sponsored by the Association of Visual of Arts (AVA) and the Chattanooga Modern Quilt Guild (Chatt MQG).

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
