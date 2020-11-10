Handlettering for Thanksgiving Place Cards

Thanksgiving looks a little different this year, but whether you’ll have a small celebration with your immediate family or a socially distant backyard feast with your extended family, the little details can make all the difference. Join us as we make beautiful place cards for your guests. You'll learn and practice handlettering, create placecards using fall foliage, and end up impressing your guests before dinner is even served.

Supplies: All supplies and shipping are included. Each participant will receive a fineliner, two markers, place cards, Fall-themed decorations, and an instruction booklet. Tickets must be purchased by November 6 at 1pm. Supplies will be dropped off or delivered.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/10/handlettering-for-thanksgiving-place-cards

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!