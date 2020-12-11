Handmade Holidays: Paper Trees

In this holiday workshop, you will create a decoration for your fireplace mantle or shelf, or use it as a table centerpiece. Upcycling at its finest!

Things you will need:

Short to medium candlestick (thrift stores always have some!)

Bamboo skewer

Drinking straws (just a couple)

Assorted paper (scrapbook paper, wrapping paper, paper bags, old book pages, coffee filters)

Wine cork

Glue

Scissors

Drawing Compass for making circles (or something similar to help!)

Ruler

Small ornament for a topper

Optional: glitter for embellishment, small acorns

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/12/handmade-holidays-paper-trees

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.