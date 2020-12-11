Handmade Holidays: Paper Trees

In this holiday workshop, you will create a decoration for your fireplace mantle or shelf, or use it as a table centerpiece. Upcycling at its finest!

Things you will need:

  • Short to medium candlestick (thrift stores always have some!)
  • Bamboo skewer
  • Drinking straws (just a couple)
  • Assorted paper (scrapbook paper, wrapping paper, paper bags, old book pages, coffee filters)
  • Wine cork
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Drawing Compass for making circles (or something similar to help!)
  • Ruler
  • Small ornament for a topper
  • Optional: glitter for embellishment, small acorns

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

