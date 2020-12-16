Handmade Ornaments: Do You Want to Paint a Snowman?

Handmade Ornaments: Do You Want to Paint a Snowman?

Handmade ornaments make your tree extra special. Enjoy this holiday workshop solo or with your family as you paint and decorate a hand-sculpted paper clay ornament.

The supply kit will include a hand-sculpted paper clay snowman ornament and all the supplies to paint and decorate. Kit makes one ornament. This workshop is open to ages 6 and up (parents may need to help with the little ones).

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/16/handmade-ornaments-do-you-want-to-paint-a-snowman

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
