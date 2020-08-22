× Expand The Chattery Happy Hour Charcuterie Board

Happy Hour Charcuterie Board

Happy hour doesn’t have to be boring just because it’s at home. The perfect charcuterie board can make or break the perfect drink.

Join Amanda from Dish T’Pass as she walks you through building a delicious and balanced charcuterie board and two summertime gin cocktail recipes.

You may choose to watch the class OR build the board along with her, both are interactive options with Q&A at the end of class. Ingredient and equipment lists will be emailed prior to the class for those that want to cook along!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/happy-hour-charcuterie-board-online-class-tickets-113778564750

About the teacher:

Amanda Nelson Varnell is a Family Coach, Cooking Instructor, Family Dinnertable Specialist, Speaker, Author, Small Business Owner, and mom of 4. Amanda has been teaching cooking classes focused on the family dinner table since 2006. Providing the answers to that neverending daily question, "What's for dinner?", her cooking classes offer practical advice, basic cooking skills, and weekly planning hacks that help you create a personalized menu planning system that works for you and your family. Amanda opened Dish T'Pass Cooking School & Catering Co. in 2012. Over the last 8 years, the business grew into a homegrown Chattanooga success story, an award-winning catering company focusing on high volume corporate catering and large special events. In 2016, corporate team buildings replaced individual cooking classes, and the business rebranded simply as Dish T'Pass. Amanda's response to the changes brought about by Covid-19 is to pivot the company to a [virtual] cooking school and return to her original passion which is the family dinner table.

For more information about cooking classes, private coaching, or booking Amanda as a speaker, visit our website www.dishtpass.com or find us on social media @dishtpass.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.