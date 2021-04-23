Maya Trippe

to

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Maya Trippe

Happy hour specials and live music from Maya Trippe sounds like a pretty solid Friday afternoon to us! Enjoy a cold beer and some acoustic Americana music.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14232661996
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Maya Trippe - 2021-04-23 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maya Trippe - 2021-04-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maya Trippe - 2021-04-23 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maya Trippe - 2021-04-23 16:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 20, 2021

Wednesday

April 21, 2021

Thursday

April 22, 2021

Friday

April 23, 2021

Saturday

April 24, 2021

Sunday

April 25, 2021

Monday

April 26, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours