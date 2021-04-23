Maya Trippe
Happy hour specials and live music from Maya Trippe sounds like a pretty solid Friday afternoon to us! Enjoy a cold beer and some acoustic Americana music.
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Maya Trippe
Happy hour specials and live music from Maya Trippe sounds like a pretty solid Friday afternoon to us! Enjoy a cold beer and some acoustic Americana music.
Concerts & Live MusicMilele Roots 420 Musical Stew
-
Concerts & Live Music420 All Day Bash
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenHome Canning 101
-
Education & LearningCompassion Series, Part Four: Self-Compassion
-
Charity & FundraisersAmerican Red CRos Virturl Volunteer Fair
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & DrinkCreate and Sip: Mother Nature
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaya Trippe
-
Concerts & Live MusicBarron Wilson
-
This & ThatRepticon
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenHow to Grow an Herb Garden
-
This & ThatRepticon
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicKings Of The Hang Open Mic Extravaganza
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.