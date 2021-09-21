Happy Mail

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Happy Mail

Get ready to send some happy mail! In this class, you will learn how to make adorable envelopes perfect for making your mailbox a little bit happier! In the class, we will learn 15 new ways to address envelopes, with a few extra thrown in!

Supplies: Class supplies include pens, markers, and a workbook.

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Happy Mail - 2021-09-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Happy Mail - 2021-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Happy Mail - 2021-09-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Happy Mail - 2021-09-21 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 17, 2021

Saturday

September 18, 2021

Sunday

September 19, 2021

Monday

September 20, 2021

Tuesday

September 21, 2021

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours