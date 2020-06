Harmonica Workshop (Free Harmonica Included)

No harmonica? No problem!

Get your free harmonica while supplies last at: Figgy's Sandwich Shop at 611 Chestnut Street (between Liberty Towers and Republic Plaza), Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/252731969370837/