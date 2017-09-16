Harmony In The Chaos ft. Kay B Brown w/ DJ D-Whit, Heatherly, and Rick Rushing w/ Dakari

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Harmony in the chaos is a live music event featuring some of Chattanooga's best acts. We aim to promote the diversity in music and culture through peace, love, and unity. Come have a great time and enjoy a great show! Performances by Kay B Brown w/ DJ D-WhitHeatherly, and Rick Rushingw/ Dakari. 21+ Valid ID | $10 Cover | Door 9pm

