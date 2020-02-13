Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper

Google Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A great night out for you and a special someone or a bestie with the bonus of supporting artists impacted by homelessness, mental and physical disabilities, domestic violence, and veterans. Your minimum donation of $85 per ticket will be benefiting the ongoing mission of H*Art Gallery to provide hope and opportunity through art. 

Join us Thursday, February 13th, for the first of a series of an intimate Tennessee Whiskey Supper Experience presented by the Tennessee Whiskey Festival.

The event will feature culinary creations from award winning Food Network star, Chef Charles Loomiss. This event will be held in the Special Events Room at The FEED co. Table & Tavern

For more information email info@tnwhiskeyfestival.com

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hart Gallery Whiskey Supper - 2020-02-13 19:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours