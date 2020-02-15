The classic comedy “Harvey” opens at the Signal Mountain Playhouse on February 14 and will run Feb. 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 with curtain at 8 pm. The venue is the newly restored theater at the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) at 809 Kentucky Avenue. Tickets are available at the door and are $15, which includes dessert and coffee prior to curtain. (Cash or checks please.) The box office and dessert service both open at 6:45 pm. Directing is Garry Posey. For more information, go to smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook; signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, or call 423-763-7219.