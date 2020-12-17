Hatcher/Phillips Band

to

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hatcher/Phillips Band

Hhatcher/Phillips Band LIVE in Bar Watson Thursday, December 17th!

Show is from 6pm-9pm!

Half Price Nachos / $5 Mules / No Cover

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
