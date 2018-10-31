Haunted Hunter

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Gather up your friends for a spooky evening at the most haunted museum in town. The night will feature a trick or treat station, costume contest, cash bar, and music by DGSM DJs, Fit of Body, and Erika Glück, who are sure to get you on the dance floor.

Don’t miss the unique opportunities to see a live torch painting demonstration by local artist Hollie Berry and exclusive haunted mansion experience by Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga (limited space available – be sure to reserve your spot through the link in your e-receipt)!

Costumes encouraged

Must be 21+ to attend. IDs required. Tickets are not refundable or transferable.

No on-site parking: please consider Uber or Lyft.

TICKET PRICES

$15 for Members in advance // $20 for general admission in advance

$25 for all tickets purchased at the door

COSTUMES CONTEST (see HunterMuseum.org for more details)

Best art related costume

Best homemade costume

Best couple costume

Best group costume (maximum 5 people)

With local prizes from Chattanooga FC, High Point Climbing and Fitness, Hi Fi Clyde’s, Tremont Tavern, George Dickel, Milk and Honey, and many more!

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
4232670968
