Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail
Friday, October 26th and Saturday, October 27th
Haunted Trail-Undead Madness!
7-10pm
The Dead are Rising!
The UNDEAD dare you to walk the 1.5 mile walk featuring a bunker maze and a fog laser tunnel.
Too Cute to Spook-Trick or Treat Trail
6-10pm
Come Trick or Treat with us! Put on your costume, bring a bag, and head out to collect goodies from kid friendly decorated booth sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Ages 12 and under.
Presale tickets: $15.00 per car load at parks.hamiltontn.gov/
Day of event tickets: $20.00 per car load
No Refunds
Car Load Ticket includes: Hayride, Haunted Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Read 20 Read-A-Louds, Face Painting, and Halloween Music Light Show.
Additional Fee: Inflatable, Walking Sticks, and Food Vendor.