Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail

Friday, October 26th and Saturday, October 27th

Haunted Trail-Undead Madness!

7-10pm

The Dead are Rising!

The UNDEAD dare you to walk the 1.5 mile walk featuring a bunker maze and a fog laser tunnel.

Too Cute to Spook-Trick or Treat Trail

6-10pm

Come Trick or Treat with us! Put on your costume, bring a bag, and head out to collect goodies from kid friendly decorated booth sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Ages 12 and under.

Presale tickets: $15.00 per car load at parks.hamiltontn.gov/

Day of event tickets: $20.00 per car load

No Refunds

Car Load Ticket includes: Hayride, Haunted Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Read 20 Read-A-Louds, Face Painting, and Halloween Music Light Show.

Additional Fee: Inflatable, Walking Sticks, and Food Vendor.