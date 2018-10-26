Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail

Google Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail

Friday, October 26th and Saturday, October 27th

Haunted Trail-Undead Madness!

7-10pm

The Dead are Rising!

The UNDEAD dare you to walk the 1.5 mile walk featuring a bunker maze and a fog laser tunnel.

Too Cute to Spook-Trick or Treat Trail

6-10pm

Come Trick or Treat with us! Put on your costume, bring a bag, and head out to collect goodies from kid friendly decorated booth sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Ages 12 and under.

Presale tickets: $15.00 per car load at parks.hamiltontn.gov/

Day of event tickets: $20.00 per car load

No Refunds

Car Load Ticket includes: Hayride, Haunted Trail, Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail, Read 20 Read-A-Louds, Face Painting, and Halloween Music Light Show.

Additional Fee: Inflatable, Walking Sticks, and Food Vendor.

Info
Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
423-893-3500
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Haunted Trail and Trick or Treat Trail - 2018-10-26 18:00:00
DI 15.37

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours