Haunting Halloween Embroidery - ONLINE CLASS + SUPPLIES

× Expand The Chattery Haunting Halloween Embroidery

This Halloween-themed course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, in the spookiest way possible, obviously.

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. Participants will learn these stitches and practice together, learn other ways to transfer images and a variety of options for displaying your design once finished, and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, muslin with an iron-on design to learn from, five thread colors — you can pick either Pumpkin Spice (orange, black, white, red and brown) or Feeling Witchy (black, white, green, purple, and yellow), an embroidery needle, an embroidery hoop, and a printout with tips and tricks.

Please note: Supplies will be mailed or dropped off. Please email The Chattery at info@thechattery.org your address and your color choices upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Sunday, October 3 at 1 p.m. ET.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo teaches the Chattery's embroidery classes; she has taught Embroidery 101, Spooky & Vintage Halloween Designs, Pet Portraits, Holiday Hand Towels, Cocktail Recipe Hand Towels, and Spring Flowers T-Shirt Embroidery. Sarah is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over a decade, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs, organizing creative collaboration, with focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. She is a co-founder of the collective, Agate Creatives you can find on all social media platforms.