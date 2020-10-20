Haunting Halloween Embroidery

This online Halloween-themed course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, in the spookiest way possible, obviously.

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, muslin with an iron-on design to learn from, five thread colors — you can pick either Pumpkin Spice (orange, black, white, red and brown) or Feeling Witchy (black, white, green, purple, and yellow), an embroidery needle, an embroidery hoop, and a printout with tips and tricks.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address and your color choices upon purchasing a ticket.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/10/20/haunting-halloween-embroidery

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on instagram and facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!