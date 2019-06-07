Head to Toe Drawing Workshop

to Google Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

June 7 & 8

10am-5pm

instructor: Timur Akhriev

This two-day workshop will concentrate on drawing sometimes the most difficult things–the head, hands and feet. Drawing these parts of the human body is essential and probably most challenging as they are very complicated anatomically. Being a good draftsman with anatomy takes a lot of practice and will help your drawings as well as your paintings of the figure and portrait. Timur will lead students through how to draw the anatomical and aesthetic structure, and the Russian Academy method of developing form, using tone and strokes over the anatomical detail. Students will draw from a live clothed model. Class fee covers model fees. All levels are welcome!

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Head to Toe Drawing Workshop - 2019-06-07 10:00:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours