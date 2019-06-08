Head to Toe Drawing Workshop

June 7 & 8

10am-5pm

instructor: Timur Akhriev

This two-day workshop will concentrate on drawing sometimes the most difficult things–the head, hands and feet. Drawing these parts of the human body is essential and probably most challenging as they are very complicated anatomically. Being a good draftsman with anatomy takes a lot of practice and will help your drawings as well as your paintings of the figure and portrait. Timur will lead students through how to draw the anatomical and aesthetic structure, and the Russian Academy method of developing form, using tone and strokes over the anatomical detail. Students will draw from a live clothed model. Class fee covers model fees. All levels are welcome!