Headshots 101

Need a new headshot for your LinkedIn profile, website, or company page?

Maybe you’ve been asked to take a headshot for someone else or your business.

In this class you’ll learn:

The basics of lighting a good headshot

Natural light

Artificial lighting

Different styles of headshots and profile images

The basics of editing headshots on your phone

What equipment is needed and how to make do with DIY lighting

At the end of the class, participants will have the opportunity practice taking headshots of each other. Bring your own camera if you'd like to participate!

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.