Health, Hemp and Happiness Fest

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come Celebrate Earth Day Weekend with Us (a little early) and get your green on #atthemoxy! It's all going down on April 20th.. Come enjoy workshops, food, live music (of course drinks...) for a day of happiness ✌️.

WORKSHOPS: (Some Workshops have Fees for Materials)

Five Leaf Wellness CBD Discussion and Wellness $50

Sacred Harvest Plant Terrarium Workshop $50

High Priest Wire Wrap Necklace Workshop $50

Victoria Priest Laughter Yoga Workshop FREE

LIVE MUSIC: 12 - 10 PM

Barefoot Nellie & Co.

Dalton and the Boys

Elisiah

Swayyvo

Johnny Balik

Oweda

FOOD:

The Green Tambourine

The Local

Frozen Cocktail

VENDORS:

EPB of Chattanooga Solar Panel Booth

Geodome Hammocks

LoLo Dog Day Care and CBD Doggie Treats

GLACÉ Cryotherapy Chattanooga (Cryotherapy Facials)

ENTERTAINMENT:

CFC Specialties, LLC Lucidity Float Tank

LED/UV Hula Hooping

Live Body Painting

Victoria Priest Henna/Laughter Yoga

Becca Coleman and the Blumenwagen with Flower Crowns

Info

423-664-1180
