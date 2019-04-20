Health, Hemp and Happiness Fest

Come Celebrate Earth Day Weekend with Us (a little early) and get your green on #atthemoxy! It's all going down on April 20th.. Come enjoy workshops, food, live music (of course drinks...) for a day of happiness ✌️.
WORKSHOPS: (Some Workshops have Fees for Materials)
Five Leaf Wellness CBD Discussion and Wellness $50
Sacred Harvest Plant Terrarium Workshop $50
High Priest Wire Wrap Necklace Workshop $50
Victoria Priest Laughter Yoga Workshop FREE
LIVE MUSIC: 12 - 10 PM
Barefoot Nellie & Co.
Dalton and the Boys
Elisiah
Swayyvo
Johnny Balik
Oweda
FOOD:
The Green Tambourine
The Local
Frozen Cocktail
VENDORS:
EPB of Chattanooga Solar Panel Booth
Geodome Hammocks
LoLo Dog Day Care and CBD Doggie Treats
GLACÉ Cryotherapy Chattanooga (Cryotherapy Facials)
ENTERTAINMENT:
CFC Specialties, LLC Lucidity Float Tank
LED/UV Hula Hooping
Live Body Painting
Victoria Priest Henna/Laughter Yoga
Becca Coleman and the Blumenwagen with Flower Crowns