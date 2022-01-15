× Expand The Chattery Healthy Family Cooking: Rainbow Veggie Fresh Rolls

Join Dory Cooper from Sun and Skillet to learn to make “Rainbow Veggie Fresh Rolls.”

This family focused class will allow adults and children (aged 5 to 12) to try something new as we build healthy fresh rolls out of a variety of colorful and flavorful vegetables and herbs with a peanut (or nut free) dipping sauce. This class focuses on the benefits of eating a rainbow and includes a take home basil plant to continue to learn about growing herbs. Children will practice patience and hand eye coordination while families engage in cooperation and teamwork to create a finished product. We will provide tips and tricks to easily make Rainbow Fresh Rolls as an afternoon snack, in the lunch box, or even for dinner!

Please note: Masks are required. Please email us at info@thechattery.org to alert us of nut or other allergies. The recipe is naturally gluten-free and vegan.

About the instructor:

Dory Cooper is an experienced nutrition and garden educator, children’s yoga instructor, and former picky eater. Although fruits & veggies can be scary for some, Dory’s creates a fun and safe environment for trying new foods! Learn more at sunandskillet.com or on Instagram at @sun_and_skillet.