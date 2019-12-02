Healthy Party Appetizers

Join us to learn new, impressive and healthy party appetizer recipes!

Have a a family gathering, cocktail party or holiday bash coming up? Whether you're the one throwing the party or you've been assigned the task, you can't go wrong with these dishes! Prepare to turn heads as you walk in with these fantastic healthy and delicious appetizers.

You’ll taste and learn to make the following delicious appetizers:

Smokey Sage & White Bean Dip with Beet Chips

Spicy Beet and Horseradish Hummus with Peppers

Kale Pesto on Cucumber Rounds

Supplies: All supplies included. BYOB welcome.

Registration ends for this class on Sunday, December 1 at 3 p.m.

About the teacher:

Diane Hoch is a Nutritional Health Counselor and Natural Foods Chef witha passion for sharing healthy eating with the community, inspiring, energizing and motivating others with fabulous and simple ways to create delicious food. A recent Chattanooga transplant, she is excited to bring her traveling Cooking School "The Food Evolution" to partner with local businesses, legends, and private citizens alike! If you'd like to know more, check out her website www.thefoodevolution.com or instagram The Food Evolution for food photos!