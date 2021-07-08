Heart-Focused Meditation

Join the Center for Mindful Living as we open our hearts with breath and lovingkindness to regulate emotions, improve physical health and enhance relationships. Julie L Brown is a licensed psychotherapist certified in trauma sensitive Heartmath, a form of meditation designed to release stress, find balance, and build resilience through breath, and connecting with the body. This is an all-levels class with an introductory focus. Located at the Center for Mindful Livings new location: the 2nd floor of the St Elmo Fire Hall 4501 St Elmo Ave. (Virtual Option Available) Register at centermindfulliving.org/all-classes. Free for members, $10 for non-members.