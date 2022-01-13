× Expand The Chattery Heart-Focused Meditation with HeartMath (Online)

Join us as we open our hearts with breath and loving kindness to regulate emotions, improve physical health, and enhance our relationships with HeartMath meditation. HeartMath, a science-based system supported by more than 25 years of research, offers practices that promote coherence. Our systems operate optimally and in synchronization when we are in a coherent state improving blood pressure, anxiety, depression, mental focus and memory. This class is open to anyone interested in HeartMath. Come enjoy practicing heart-focused meditation in community!

About the instructor:

Julie L. Brown, LPC, MHSP is a licensed psychotherapist, business consultant, and meditation instructor with over 20 years of experience treating anxiety, depression, chronic pain and trauma. Her diverse background in business, metabolic research, exercise physiology, and nutrition give her access to tools to support the whole person- body, mind and soul. She enjoys supporting her clients as they transition from a crisis-driven existence to more creative, authentic lives. Julie teaches mindful practices to help clients learn to regulate their emotions, deepen self-awareness, and enhance their relationships. She is a certified Brainspotting Therapist, an evolution of EMDR Therapy, that accesses the brain more naturally to rewire and make meaning with less memory flashback and more physical release. Most recently Julie facilitated emotionally-focused meditations at Chattanooga’s Center for Mindful Living. She has served as an Adjunct Faculty member at Vanderbilt University and Kennesaw State Universities. She received her degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She lives in Chattanooga, TN with her family and two furry friends who tend to bark too much.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The recording will be available within 24 hours after the class ends. The recording will not expire.