HeavyTrip Vol:1

FEATURING: WARCLOWN •HUNTING HUMANS • GENKI GENKI PANIC • FIREWATER REVIVAL• AUTUMN LIES BURIED• SPARKY; THE BAND • SPARRUS • SICKNESS IN THE SYSTEM.

STAND UP COMEDY FROM J.BRUMBERLOW • MATT HARRIS • MERCEDES BOULTON • CASEY CLAPP

THE SOUTHS BEST UP AND COMING METAL BANDS WITH CHATTANOOGAS WILDEST PSYCODELIC MUSIC EXPERIENCE. ITLL BE A NIGHT TO REMEMBER FOREVER!!!!!

ALL UNDER ONE ROOF!!! SPOT ATHLETIC+ARTS+VENUE 3210 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA TN 37411. ALL AGES $10 AT THE DOOR.