Heinavanker: Estonian Vocal Ensemble

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents HEINAVANKER, the world-renowned vocal ensemble from Estonia, performing Ancient Songs, Chants and Hymns: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Estonian Independence. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street) on Tuesday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert. For tickets and more information, visit: http://www.stpaulschatt.org/concert-season/.

Keith Reas, music director at St. Paul’s comments, “We are delighted to present this unique choral ensemble on our series. Estonia has a rich musical history going back many centuries to the beginning of Christianity. This concert will highlight the ancient Estonian folk and runic traditions, combined with Renaissance sacred music, and contemporary works by the group’s director, Margo Kõlar. It should be a feast for both the ear and heart.”

Heinavanker’s artistic director, Margo Kõlar, notes, “Estonia’s culture has been influenced by our ‘strategically attractive’ location at the crossroads of both the Eastern and Western Christian churches, as well as the conflicting political interests of Vikings, Germans, Swedes, Danes, Slavic nations and, in the last 50 years, the Soviet Union. However, the Estonian people’s unique native culture goes farther back to the archaic runic songs of an earlier era, an oral tradition which has been alive for thousands of years and whose rich, colorful and imaginative texts give us a window to our ancient history. In our program, we contrast contemporary works with liturgical settings by the great Renaissance master, Johannes Ockeghem, as well as celebrating our own ancient runic song traditions and the world of our ancestors.”

“Singing the entire program a cappella, they delivered gorgeous melodies with pure, ringing unisons and beautifully balanced harmonies, colored by free, deftly woven ornaments.”

–– The Milwaukee Sentinel