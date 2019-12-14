Heirloom Ornament Making

Some of April Corbett’s favorite memories are sitting in front of the fire and making Christmas ornaments with her grandmother.

Give your ornament collection an heirloom quality with a handmade ornament that can be passed down through generations. In this class, April will teach you one of her favorite ornaments her grandmother taught her to make. The class fee includes all the materials you will need to make an ornament.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.