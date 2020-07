Where the Hell is Joe?

He's on MLK Blvd, performing live! Why? To celebrate Chattanooga’s musical heritage and to feature local musicians! Come out with RISE Chattanooga’s Community Music Educator Joseph Freeman to listen and learn about the music that MLK Blvd is known for. This Saturday 8/1 @ 10:30am by the old Jazzanooga building across from Odd Story Brewing. 401 E M L King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403