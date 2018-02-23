Hell on Wheels Benefit Concert

Hudson K is coming to Chattanooga! Come enjoy the electro-rock duo with us for one night only.

The night will also feature performances by:Heatherly Ryan Thomas OyerCarla "Poetess PhenomInal C" Elliott

Silent auction items from local businesses, including Hoff and Pepper, Mexiville, Chattanooga Cycleboats, Divine Purity, Chattanooga Football Club, and more!

Live art by Heather Kilgore.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Each ticket includes a plate of heavy hors d'oeuvres and a drink. Purchase from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hell-on-wheels-benefit-tickets-42550355258

This benefit concert and silent auction are intended to raise money to help with the purchase of a wheelchair accessible minivan for Jean-Marie Lawrence.

Jean-Marie is a kickass woman in a wheelchair. She’s a disability rights activist and active community member doing what she can to make sure people with disabilities are represented and their voices are heard. On top of everything else she does, Jean-Marie also works full time at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Her activism and community involvement have slowed down, unfortunately, because she lost her wheelchair accessible van. Without a van, getting around is proving difficult unless she schedules everything in advance.

“Since my van's engine died, I have turned down six opportunities to learn, impact others, and/or share my voice, and it's only been a few months. These are opportunities I can't get back.”

She’s finding ways to change this by raising money for a down payment on a new van. You can help by buying a ticket and rocking out with her!