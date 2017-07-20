Hello, Dolly! Presented by East Brainerd Community Theater

East Brainerd Community Theater Presents Hello, Dolly! at Christ United Methodist Church
July 20-22 at 7:30 pm and July 23 at 2:30 pm
Tickets are $10 and available at the door and online at:
ebctchatt.com and christchurchchatt.org
Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
