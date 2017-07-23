Hello, Dolly! Presented by East Brainerd Community Theater

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

East Brainerd Community Theater Presents Hello, Dolly! at Christ United Methodist Church

July 20-22 at 7:30 pm and July 23 at 2:30 pm

Tickets are $10 and available at the door and online at:

ebctchatt.com and christchurchchatt.org

Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
4234885203
