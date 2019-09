Are you a mama, a mama-to-be, or thinking about becoming a mama?

Join us for our Hello Mama Brunch on September 15th at Wired Coffee in Ooltewah.

We’ll be joined by Dr. Becky Klein, Jena Beise PT, and Maite Bou during the first hour to talk about healthy living, the importance of self-care and finding our community. We’ll then move on to a Q and A with time to socialize and connect with other mamas during the 2nd hour as we eat some sweet and savory bites.