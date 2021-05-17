Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!

Are your bookkeeping habits a little too creative for your CPA? Bookkeeping getting you down?  This information-packed class covers the top 10 bookkeeping mistakes beginners make and offers efficient solutions to overcome them.  We will cover the very basics in an easy-to-understand class. Topics include: Receipt requirements, co-mingling funds, meal expenses, personal vehicle expenses and more. Discounts on integrated apps and QBO available. Taught by Lynn Talbott, Professional Bookkeeper.

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - 2021-05-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - 2021-05-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - 2021-05-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - 2021-05-17 11:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 11, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

May 12, 2021

Thursday

May 13, 2021

Friday

May 14, 2021

Saturday

May 15, 2021

Sunday

May 16, 2021

Monday

May 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours