Help! My Planner Doesn't Work

to Google Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Have you thrown your 2020 planner against the wall in frustration? Has your planner failed you and you are (once again!) on the hunt for that perfect planning system? Before you make another purchase, you should attend this class.

In this interactive workshop, we will explore different planner layouts as we discuss what isn't working and develop the planning process that you can translate into any planning system you choose. Bring your planner and an open mind and leave with a process that will help you maximize your system, prioritize your time and free up some mental space for more productive thoughts and actions.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Help! My Planner Doesn't Work - 2020-04-06 18:00:00
DI 17.10

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 9, 2020

Tuesday

March 10, 2020

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours