Help! My Planner Doesn't Work

Have you thrown your 2020 planner against the wall in frustration? Has your planner failed you and you are (once again!) on the hunt for that perfect planning system? Before you make another purchase, you should attend this class.

In this interactive workshop, we will explore different planner layouts as we discuss what isn't working and develop the planning process that you can translate into any planning system you choose. Bring your planner and an open mind and leave with a process that will help you maximize your system, prioritize your time and free up some mental space for more productive thoughts and actions.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.