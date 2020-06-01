Herbal Bitters 101 - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Herbal Bitters 101

Herbal Bitters 101

While we love talking about cocktails, we've been noticing an increased interest in understanding herbal bitters and tinctures. This class will focus on the history of bitters, what they’re used for, the plants they are sourced from, and the qualities that exist within those plants.

We will do a quick history lesson on how bitters found themselves in cocktails and how herbal bitters are sometimes different than cocktail bitters. If you're looking to explore beyond the drink recipes on this subject, this class is for you!

At the end of the class, everyone will leave with recipes and instructions on how to impress your family and friends with simple bitters based cocktails.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy is the owner and operator of The Bitter Bottle, which is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. Kaleena was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.