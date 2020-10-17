Here Come The Mummies

This is a socially distant general admission show with options for purchasing VIP tables or suites for groups of 8 or more.

Here Come The Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies, who will be delivering their brand of terrifying funk from beyond the grave to a crowd of fans who can maintain a safe social distance at AT&T Field with room to spare.

HCTM’s lyrics may leave little to the imagination, but their wraps have been a topic of much speculation. Some say they are Grammy winning studio musicians wrapping themselves to avoid record contracts. HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain!

HCTM will headline the show at 8pm with Bonn E Maiy opening at 7pm.

Maiy is a Canadian-American singer, songwriter, and actress. Her music is a mix of country, rock, pop and Americana.

Concession foods, beer, and cocktails will be available.

This show will follow the mandates set forth by the Hamilton County Mayor and the Hamilton County Health Department.

General admission seating will be designated by the number of people in a group and established for maintaining a physical distance from other groups. Our ushers will assist fans with seating their groups when needed