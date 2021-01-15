Here/Now Art show with Kate Devore

to

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for another special art pop up with Kate Devore's Here/Now artistry! As always- we'll have the drinks covered!

NO COVER

MASKS REQUIRED

Info

Art & Exhibitions
to
