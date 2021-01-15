Here/Now Art show with Kate Devore
Join us for another special art pop up with Kate Devore's Here/Now artistry! As always- we'll have the drinks covered!
NO COVER
MASKS REQUIRED
to
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
